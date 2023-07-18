Every year, Parents' Day is observed in the United States of America (USA) on the fourth Sunday of July. This year, Parents' Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, July 23. Parents' Day in the United States Day was created in 1994 under President Bill Clinton. Parent’s Day is a special day dedicated to honouring and appreciating parents for their selfless love, sacrifices in raising and nurturing their kids, and fulfilling all their needs. The main aim of the day is to emphasize the importance of parental roles in shaping the lives of children. As we celebrate Parents' Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Wish Mom and Dad With Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status and SMS on Special Day.

Parents' Day 2023 Date

Parents' Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 23, which is the fourth Sunday of July.

Parents' Day History

In the United States, Parents' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July. The day was established in the year 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law (36 U.S.C. § 135) for recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children. The bill was introduced by Republican Senator Trent Lott. It was supported by members of the Unification Church, which also celebrates a holiday called Parents' Day, although on a different date.

Parents' Day Significance

Parent’s Day is a perfect opportunity for people to express their gratitude and affection towards their parents. People celebrate this joyous day by giving cards, gifts, flowers, or special gifts to parents as a token of love. The day calls for fun-filled times where people spend quality time with families and friends, share meals and engage in conversations. The love that we get from our parents is irreplaceable. On Parents' Day 2023, let’s do something special for our parents by expressing gratitude for their love, support, and guidance throughout.

