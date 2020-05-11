National Technology Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Quotes,WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Photos to Wish Everyone on This Significant Day

National Technology Day images and wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy National Technology Day! Each year the 11th of May is marked as National Technology Day in India. On this day, in the year 1998 India tested the nuclear tests at Pokhran. It thus is a very significant day that recognises the country's technological advancements. As year after year, we provide ground to new technological developments in the country, it is an important day for those who work in the field. Thus, you can share with them Happy National Technology Day images and wallpapers with messages, which recognise and acknowledge the work they do, or the benefits of technology in general. If you are looking for such messages, you have come at the right place. We give you a collection of National Technology Day 2020 images, greetings, messages, quotes and wallpapers for free download.

On 11 May 1998, India conducted its nuclear missile Shakti, also known as Operation Shakti. The observance of such a National Technology Day was coined by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is a day that highlights the importance of science in daily life and also a way to encourage youngsters to get into the field for their career option. As per the Department of Science and Technology, this year there will be a session on YouTube and it will focus on how to reboot the economy. It is a key topic, since the current state of economy is in bad shape due to Coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, take a look at our images and messages for National Technology Day, which you can download for free. Pokhran II Test Video: On National Technology Day, Recall the Moment When India Became a ‘Full-Fledged Nuclear Power’.

You can download the above images for free and use them to share on your social sites to raise awareness about this observance. Those who are working in the field, be proud and share these messages on this day. We hope you inspire others around to be a part of the field of science and tech. Happy National Technology Day 2020 everyone!