Navratra, the festival of nine nights, marks the beginning of festivities in India. With the festivities come music, dance, food and celebrations. During these nine nights, the most energetic bhentein by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha are played around in temples and many houses.

Lakhbir Singh Lakkha was born in the year 1970. He sings in a very unique way which made him quite popular in the singing industry. Though his bhajans were very popular since the era of audio players, when released on YouTube, they broke all the records.

Maiyaa Ka Chola Hai Rangla

This song was released in the year 1996 and till date remains on the top of the list. Along with the music, the energy of the singer in the video is too good.

Pyaara Saja Hai Tera Dwar

Lakhbir Singh Lakkha is known to be one of the most energetic singers in the industry. He makes a simple song so impressive with his dance and actions. In this song, he is describing the beautiful decorations at Mata Rani’s Bhawan.

Amrit Ki Barse Badariya

This song was released in 1997 in the album pyara Saja hai tera dwar bhawani. The title track and this track from the album gained maximum popularity with its launch in the late 90s.

Maiyaan Main Nihaal Ho Gaya

This song is about thanking Mata Rani for making the devotee happy by granting all their wishes. Super energetic music and eye-catching actions by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha made this song very popular with its release in 2003.

Mann Ki Muraade Poorin Kar Maa

This is a very beautiful song by Lakhbir Singh Lakha. Released in the year 2011, the song from the album Beta Bulaye is one of the famous from T-series production.

Feel the energy and enjoy the festive season with these beautiful yet energetic mata ki bhentein by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha. Wish you a very Happy Navratri 2021!

