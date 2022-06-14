The term 'Raja' came from the Sanskrit word 'Rajas', which means menstruation and a menstruating woman is called 'Rajaswala'. The auspicious occasion of Raja Paraba is celebrated with faithfulness in the state of Odisha for three days. The festival is also observed as Mithuna Sankranti and is marked every year to celebrate womanhood. The solar month of Mithuna begins on the second day of Raja Parba, which signifies the start of the rainy season. Raja Parba 2022 celebration will commence on Wednesday, 15th of June and end on Saturday, the 18th of June. The holy occasion has a mythological story that revolves around Goddess Earth, and each day of the festival is observed by following various long-established rituals. To commemorate Mithuna Sankranti with your loved ones, it's essential to know the traditions, importance and belief behind celebrating the event. Raja Parba 2022 Wishes: Images, Quotes, Greetings and Messages To Celebrate Mithuna Sankranti.

Raja Parba Mythology

Goddess Earth or Bhudevi is believed to menstruate during the three days of Raja Parba. She was considered the divine wife of Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped since medical times. A silver idol of Bhudevi is still kept at the Puri's temple as the wife of Lord Jagannath. The fourth day of Rajaparba is called Vasumati Snana, or the ceremonial bath of Bhudevi.

Raja Parba Rituals & Significance

The three-day-long festivities welcome the agricultural year in Odisha. From biological symbolism, Rajaparba marks the moistening of the sun-dried soil with the first drizzles of the monsoon. Thus during mid-June, the earth gets ready for productivity. The first day of Odisha's famous observance is known as Pahili Raja; the second is Mithuna Sankranti; the third is Bhudaaha or Basi Raja, and the final fourth day is called Basumati Snana. On the day of Basumati Snana, women bathe the grinding stone with turmeric paste and decorate it with indoor, seasonal fruits and flowers. The grinding stone represents Bhudevi. Before the Pahili Raja celebration, people clean the house and prepare themselves for the festivities. The day is called Sajabaja. During the three days of Rajaparba, women and girls take a rest from work, wear new Saree, Alata, and ornaments, eat a variety of cakes, and enjoy in swings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).