Rajmata Jijai, also known as Jijamata was the mother of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She was born on January 12, 1598, at Sindhkhedra in Buldhana district. On Wednesday, January 12, the country will celebrate Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022, marking the 424th birth anniversary of Jijabai Shahaji Bhosale. She was considered the pillar of the Swaraj movement. Every year, on this day, people send messages to each other saying Happy Rajmata Jijau Jayanti. We at LatestLY have curated wishes that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS and greet all your near and dear ones on this day. Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022: From Date, History to Significance, Celebrating the Valour of Rajmata Jijabai, Mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Rajmata Jijau was a strong woman married to Shahaji Bhosale and had eight children; six daughters and two sons. After her husband’s death, she moved to Pune. She was a pillar of strength, and Shivaji Maharaj credited her for his achievements. Remembering the strong woman on his birthday, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all.

Jijabai was born in a family of Kshatriyas and was the princess of Devgiri. Since childhood, she had an intense hatred towards invaders as they used to abduct the wives of local Kshatriyas and meekly offered bribes to have their wives back. She was an ideal Hindu woman who stood up at the most challenging time when women in the country were in danger. She died on June 17, 1674, in Pachad. Celebrating the birth anniversary of this inspiring woman, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS you can send to all your family and friends. Wishing everyone Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022!

