Rath Yatra (Puri) is a Hindu festival where Lord Jagannath is revered and celebrated. At the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, Ratha Yatra (Puri) 2021 will be commemorated on July 12. Also known as the Chariot Festival, This annual festival is celebrated on the second day in the bright phase of the Hindu month of Ashadha. Ratha Yatra 2021 will be celebrated without any participation from devotees for the second year in a row. People are sure to still celebrate this important festival by sharing Happy Ratha Yatra 2021 wishes, Rath Yatra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, Photos of Rath Yatra celebrations, etc., with family and friends. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik Creates Miniature Sand Chariot on the Auspicious Occasion of Ratha Jatra.

The Ratha Yatra at Puri is said to be one of the oldest Rath Yatras in the world. In fact, descriptions of the Rath Yatra at Puri Temple can be found in Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, and Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita. Every year thousands of devotees from across the world come together at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha to offer their prayers to Lord Jagannath on this day. This celebration commemorates Jagannath's annual visit to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple.

Rath Yatra, as the name suggests, revolves around devotees pulling a majestic and colourfully decorated chariot of Lord Jagannath and is taken out on procession. While devotees may not be able to partake in the processions in person this year, one can always enjoy this celebration with the help of these Happy Ratha Yatra 2021 wishes, Rath Yatra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, Photos of Rath Yatra celebrations, etc. that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Rath Yatra 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rath Yatra 2021

Happy Rath Yatra 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rath Yatra 2021

Happy Rath Yatra 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rath Yatra 2021

Jagannath Rath Yatra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jagannath Rath Yatra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Jagannath Rath Yatra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jagannath Rath Yatra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Jagannath Rath Yatra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jagannath Rath Yatra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages to Send Happy Rath Yatra Greetings

The celebration of Ratha Yatra 2021 is sure to be very different as the temple has taken utmost security to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Odisha government has completely banned the presence of people on the grand road in front of the temple. Only those working in the temple who have been completely vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to participate in the pulling of the chariots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).