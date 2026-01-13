New Delhi, January 13: Preparation for India's 77th Republic Day celebrations is in full swing as the Ministry of Defence streamlines the process for public attendance. With the grand parade scheduled for Monday, January 26, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, officials have released updated guidelines for ticket booking, security protocols, and guest information. This year’s event will host high-level dignitaries from the European Union, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, marking a significant diplomatic milestone. Scroll below to know answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

When and Where Can To Buy Tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026?

The sale of tickets for the main Republic Day Parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony commenced on January 5 and is scheduled to conclude on January 14. India Republic Day 2026.

Online: Tickets are available exclusively through the Aamantran portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in or the Aamantran mobile app.

Offline: Physical counters are operational at six locations in New Delhi, including Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House Reception, and the Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations.

Timings: Counters are open from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily, though tickets often sell out within hours of the morning opening.

What Is the Cost of Tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026?

The government has maintained an affordable pricing structure to ensure wide public participation:

Republic Day Parade on January 26: INR 20 and INR 100 denominations.

Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29: INR 100.

Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28: INR 20.

Note: For the January 23 Full Dress Rehearsal of the main parade, the Ministry of Defence announced that free passes will be distributed via the Aamantran portal on January 15 and 16.

What Identification Is Required?

Strict "No ID, No Entry" rules apply. Every attendee must provide a valid government-issued photo identity card during the booking process.

Accepted IDs: Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport.

Verification: You must carry the same original physical ID to the venue on the day of the event. Digital copies or photocopies will not be accepted at security checkpoints. Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where and How To Watch Live Telecast of 77th Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

What Are the Prohibited Items for the Republic Day Parade?

Security at Kartavya Path is exceptionally high. Attendees are advised to travel light, as there are no storage facilities for bags.

Strictly Banned: Briefcases, large handbags, umbrellas, eatables, cameras, and electronic gadgets (except mobile phones).

Hazardous Items: Lighters, matchboxes, sharp objects, and flammable liquids are strictly prohibited.

Electronics: Power banks, Bluetooth earphones, and selfie sticks are generally not permitted inside the seating enclosures.

What Are the Republic Day Parade Timings and Venue?

The parade traditionally begins between 9:30 AM and 10:00 AM at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath). Spectators are advised to reach their designated gates at least two to three hours in advance due to extensive traffic diversions and multiple layers of security screening.

Diplomatic Significance of Republic Day Parade 2026

The 2026 parade is set to be a landmark event in Indo-European relations. By inviting both the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council (António Costa), India is signalling a strategic pivot toward the EU as a unified geopolitical partner. The celebration will also feature a first-of-its-kind animal contingent, showcasing the diverse roles of animals in the Indian Armed Forces.

