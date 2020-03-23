Shaheed Shivaram Rajguru's 89th Death Anniversary: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Indian Revolutionary Leader Who Sacrificed His Life For Freedom of The Nation

Shivaram Rajguru (Photo Credits: File Photo)

March 23, 2020, will mark the 89th martyrdom day of Shaheed Shivaram Rajguru. On March 23, 1931, Rajguru along with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death for the assassination of British police officer John Saunders. They mistook 21-year-old Saunders, who was still on probation, for superintendent James Scott whom they had intended to murder. They believed that Scott was responsible for Lala Lajpat Rai's death, by ordering a baton charge in which the revolutionary leader was wounded and after two weeks he died of a heart attack.

Rajguru was a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and worked with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev in the fight against the British Rule. On his death anniversary, we have gathered some unknown facts which you should not miss about him.

Interesting Facts About Shivram Rajguru:

Rajguru was born at Khed, near Maharashtra's Pune He didn't believe in non-violent civil disobedience movement preferred by Mahatma Gandhi He fiercely opposed the British rule and joined the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association Rajguru along with Singh and Sukhdev assassinated British Police Officer JP Saunders at Lahore to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai The three men were tried under the provisions of a regulation that was introduced in 1930 specifically for that purpose At the age of 23, Rajguru was hanged on March 23, 1931 To honour him, his birthplace was renamed as Rajgurunagar A shopping complex in Haryana's Hisar has also been named after him

He was against the nonviolent civil disobedience. Rajguru believed that fierceness against oppression was far more efficient to end British Raj. The Indian freedom fighter was skilled at shooting and took part in various anti-British activities. Rajguru was also inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his guerrilla tactics.