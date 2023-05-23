Shavuot, also popularly known as the ‘Feast of Weeks’, is one of the three pilgrimage holidays of the Jews. The word Shavuot means ‘weeks’ and marks the conclusion of the Counting of the Omer. Shavuot, the two-day holiday commemorates the spring harvest and the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. Shavuot occurs on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan. In the 21st century, the festival may fall between May 15 and June 14 in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Shavuot 2023 will be celebrated from sunset on May 25 till nightfall on May 27. In the Bible, Shavuot marked the wheat harvest in the Land of Israel. As Shavuot 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Jewish Wedding in Kerala Video: Kochi Witnesses First Jewish Wedding in 15 Years As Indian Woman Rachel Ties Knot With US-Based Richard.

History of Shavuot

The two-day holiday of Shavuot commemorates the date when God gave the Torah to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai over 3,000 years ago. Shavuot is a two-day holiday, beginning at sundown following the 5th of Sivan and lasting until nightfall on the 7th of Sivan. The Torah states that the Israelites reached Sinai on the first day of the third month following the Exodus, i.e. Sivan. Then several events occurred, taking a total of at least three days before the Torah was given. Thus, the giving of the Torah occurred on or about Shavuot, but no exact date is known. Shavuot is a combination of two major religious observances first of which is the grain harvest of the early summer, while the second is the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai.

Significance of Shavuot

Shavuot is a two-day holiday, beginning at sundown following the 5th of Sivan till the nightfall of the 7th of Sivan, which will be marked from May 25-27, 2023. It is an important Jewish holiday. On these two days, people come together with families, stay up all night to study Torah, listen to the reading of the Ten Commandments in the synagogue, and enjoy festivities are some of the common things that people do.

