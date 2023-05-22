In a unique event in close to two decades, Kerala's Kochi witnessed its first Jewish wedding in 15 years. The first Jewish wedding in 15 years in Kochi took place on May 21 when Rachel and Richard tied the knot at a resort in the city. As per the news agency ANI, the marriage was officiated by a Rabbi from Israel. The bride Rachel is said to be the daughter of former Crime Branch Superintendent Binoy Malakhai while Richard is a US citizen. A video of Rachel and Richard tying the knot has also gone viral on social media. Video: Brawl at Wedding in Alappuzha After Guests Not Served ‘Pappadams’ for Second Time, Ruckus Causes Damages Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Kochi Witnesses First Jewish Wedding in 15 Years

#WATCH | Kerala: Kochi witnessed its first Jewish wedding in 15 years on 21st May, when Rachel and Richard tied the knot at a resort. The marriage was officiated by a Rabbi from Israel. Rachel is the daughter of former Crime Branch Superintendent Binoy Malakhai while Richard is… pic.twitter.com/UNEroILNOb — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

