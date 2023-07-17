South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM) is celebrated annually from July 18 to August 17 to honour, recognize, and appreciate South Asian history and culture. The celebrations took place for the first time in 2020, and since then, the South Asian Heritage Month has been marked each year from July 18 to August 17.

The month-long celebrations seek to commemorate, mark and celebrate South Asian cultures, histories, and communities and to understand the diverse heritage and cultures that continue to link the UK with South Asia. Scroll down to learn more about South Asian Heritage Month dates, the theme, history and the significance of the month-long celebration.

South Asian Heritage Month 2023 Start And End Dates

South Asian Heritage Month will be celebrated from Tuesday, July 18, to Thursday, August 17.

South Asian Heritage Month 2023 Theme

The theme for South Asian Heritage Month 2023 is ‘Stories to Tell,’ which is about celebrating the stories that make up our diverse and vibrant community.

South Asian Heritage Month 2023 History

South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM) first occurred in 2020. South Asian culture has significantly impacted Britain in various aspects like food, clothing, music and the world. The South Asian community comprises individuals with roots in countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. During South Asian Heritage Month, several events are held to show the legacy of individuals with origins in these countries. The month serves as a platform to highlight the vibrant and diverse cultures, traditions, languages, and customs of South Asian communities.

South Asian Heritage Month Significance

The most important fact about South Asian Heritage Month is that its start and end dates show Britain's influence on South Asia. The month begins on July 18, the date that the Indian Independence Act 1947 gained royal assent from King George VI, and ends on August 17, the date that the Radcliffe Line was published in 1947, which finally set out where the border between India, West Pakistan, and East Pakistan, now Bangladesh would be.

The dates of the South Asian Heritage Month also coincide with the month of Sawan, the monsoon month when the region’s habitat undergoes renewal. On this South Asian Heritage Month 2023, let’s celebrate the richness and diversity of our South Asian heritage and cherish it.

