New Delhi, August 16: Google on Monday came up with a doodle to honour the life and achievements of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, a freedom fighter and India's first woman Satyagrahi on the occasion of her 117th birth anniversary today. A close look at the Google doodle shows the iconic image of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan in a saree, sitting with a pen and paper. The doodle is created by New Zealand-based guest artist Prabha Mallya.

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was the first woman Satyagrahi to court arrest in Nagpur and was jailed twice for her involvement in protests against the British rule in 1923 and 1942. She was also a renowned poet. Her national poem 'Jhansi ki Rani', which gives a glimpse of the courageous Queen of Jhansi, is regarded as one of the most recited in Hindi literature. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan wrote in the Khariboli dialect of Hindi. Apart from heroic poems, she also wrote poems for children and also short stories based on the life of the middle class. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Writer and Indian Freedom Fighter Known For Her Poem 'Jhansi ki Rani' Honored With Google Doodle on her 117th Birth Anniversary.

Here's a pic of the Google Doodle Remembering Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

On August 16, 1904, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was born in the Rajput family in the Indian village of Nihalpur in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. She was known for her writing. Her first poem was published at just nine years old. She initially studied in the Crosthwaite Girls' School in Prayagraj and passed the middle-school examination in 1919.

The Indian activist got married in 1919 to Thakur Lakshman Singh Chauhan of Khandwa when she was 16 with whom she had five children. In 1921, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan and her husband joined Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement. Chauhan died on February 15, 1948, in a car accident near Seoni M.P. on her way back to Jabalpur from Nagpur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).