Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a global showpiece event and has a massive fan following around the globe, which has promoted several tech giants to take notice, including Google as well, who celebrated the commencement of IPL 2025 by sharing a cricket-themed Google-doodle on their home page. The search engine giant has often adopted interactive ways to attract new audiences, which include mini-games linked to their Google-doodle, like every Olympics. Google has once again highlighted technical prowess and launched a mini-game named 'Mini Cup' based on IPL 2025, which users can enjoy while keeping tabs on live scores. Fans wondering how to play IPL 2025 Google Doodle mini-game can scroll below.

How To Play IPL 2025 Google Doodle Mini Cup?

Firstly, users can only play the IPL 2025 Google Doodle Mini Cup game on their mobile or tablets, with no option to play on desktop. The IPL 2025 Google Doodle Mini Cup is a flash-based game that lets the user pick their franchise and then feature in a match, where the player uses the touch-screen to interact with the interface.

IPL 2025 Google Doodle Mini Cup

A timely touch on the batting interface will result in a boundary, a mistime touch will result in a single or double, and a miss will end in a wicket.

In the end, the match score will be accumulated and added to real-time franchise scores, where other users/fans will also be playing the Mini Cup to ensure their favorite team ends up clinching the IPL 2025 Google Doodle Mini Cup title.

