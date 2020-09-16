Durga Puja begins with Mahalaya. If you have ever celebrated Durga Pujo, you feel it in the air and the Kash Phool bloom. Mahalaya holds a special significance, especially in West Bengal as they look forward to this day throughout the year. However, this year, things might be different when it comes to Mahalaya & Durga Puja celebrations. Amid the coronavirus, you might not be able to meet your friends and loved ones, at least on Mahalaya. But you can surely come closer on social media and share amazing wishes, greetings, and quotes. On this day devotees and people who celebrate the day listen to Mahisasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra and spread positive wishes around to family, friends and loved ones. After which normally the feast begins. Mahalaya 2020 Date And Significance: Know All About The Day When Pitru Paksha Ends; Here's Why Durga Puja Will be Celebrated a Month After Mahalaya This Year.

If you are looking for Subho Mahalaya wishes, latest Mahalaya 2020 messages, Subho Mahalaya wishes 2020, Subho Mahalaya HD images, Subho Mahalaya wallpapers, Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, Subho Mahalaya 2020 SMS, Facebook photos, Subho Mahalaya GIFs and much more, we have your back. You might not be able to go out of the house, meet your friends and have a celebration this time, but that doesn't mean the spirits have to be low. On this day Shraddh ends according to the beliefs and Mother Durga arrives on earth from Mount Kailash and stays here for the next 10 days. Check out some of the best wishes, greetings, quotes, HD images:

Who does not like colourful festive stickers? If you love beautiful WhatsApp Stickers along with your wishes to send it to family and friends wishing them Subho Mahalaya 2020, you can download it from Play Store. We wish everyone and especially our Bengali readers and friends, a very Subho Mahalaya 2020!

Usually, the Devi recitation starts on the second day of Mahalaya i.e. after the Pitra Tarpan(Pitra Paksha), but this year Durga Puja will begin after one month of Mahalaya i.e. October 17. Vijayadashami is on 26 October. Every year Mahalaya occurs on the day of Sarv Pitra Amavasya. Sarv Pitra Amavasya and Mahalaya is on 17 September (Thursday) this time.

