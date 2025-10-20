Fact Check: Did Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Meet Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh? Here’s the Truth Behind Duo’s Viral Photo

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recently attended Joy Forum 2025in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the event, the Hindi film stars crossed paths with several actors and popular social media personalities, including Lee Jung Jae, MrBeast (James Stephen Donaldson) and IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr), among others. Days after the event, adult film star Kendra Lust grabbed attention on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself with Shah Rukh Khan. 30 Years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’: 30 Fascinating Facts About Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Landmark Film That Redefined Bollywood Romance.

Kendra Lust Shares Picture With Shah Rukh Khan?

The Joy Forum event was a two-day celebration held from October 16 to 17. At the event, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan met several international actors and social media personalities, including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Shaquille O’Neal, and MrBeast, among others. The international entertainment convention brought together artistes and creators from around the world. Days after the event, on October 19, popular adult film star Kendra Lust, known for her admiration of India and its culture, shared a picture of herself alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The photo showed the 47-year-old adult film star in a black outfit alongside SRK, who was also dressed in an all-black ensemble. The Bollywood superstar could be seen keeping his hand around Kendra's shoulder as they posed. The post was captioned, "Just a casual evening with the King of Hearts." At first glance, the photo didn’t come as a shock after all, SRK’s unparalleled stardom knows no boundaries, and he is equally loved outside the country as well. But when such images surface online, we make sure to do our research to verify things.

Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photo With Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust® (@kendralust)

Is the Viral Photo of SRK and Kendra Lust Real?

Amused by the post, many fans flooded the comments congratulating Kendra for meeting SRK. But did anyone actually stop to think if the image was real? On a closer look, Shah Rukh Khan’s outfit in the viral photo raises doubts. The Jawan actor is seen wearing a diamond necklace, something he wasn’t spotted wearing at the Joy Forum event in Riyadh. While SRK did wear all-black outfits on both days, the necklace and outfit in Kendra Lust’s post don’t match his look from the event.

Another eyebrow-raising detail in the photo is SRK’s hand placed around Kendra’s shoulder. His fingers appear unnatural. Based on these clues, it’s safe to say that the image Kendra Lust shared featuring herself with Shah Rukh Khan is fake and AI-generated. Some sharp-eyed users also pointed this out in the comments section. When Three Khans Collide: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan Light Up the Joy Forum 2025 Stage in Riyadh (Watch Full Video).

Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Forum 2025

W King Shah Rukh Khan didn't just take the stage at Joy Forum 2025-he OWNED it, ruled it, and left the world in awe! ++ #ShahRukhKha#SRK#TeamShah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/QZaZe4Soa3 — kartik Sodhi (@KartikSodhi45) October 19, 2025

SRK With ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung Jae at Joy Forum 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

On the movie front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller King. The movie features a star-studded ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

Fact check

Claim : Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Conclusion : SRK and Kendra Lust’s Viral Instagram Photo Is AI-Generated. Also, There Is No Official Confirmation About Their Meeting Full of Trash Clean

