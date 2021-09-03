Every year 5 September is celebrated as Teacher’s Day. This day is celebrated to honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and his work towards better education. He was a scholar, teacher, philosopher and politician and his birthday, i.e., 5 September is an important day in the history of India. To celebrate this day people send gifts, greeting cards, wishes and messages to their teachers. Various events and activities are also organised to celebrate the day. Ahead of Teachers' Day 2021, we at LatestLY, have compiled some gift ideas and activities that you can organise to make your teachers feel special.

1. Wall/Door Hanging Mini Board

You can gift your teacher a wall or door hanging mini green board with a quotation written to express love and respect. Teachers have been using the board for ages to teach the students and this can be a well relatable gift for them.

2. Dress Up as Them

For those people, where classes are being conducted virtually, plan with your friends and dress up as your teachers. Surprise your teachers by being their look-alike for a day.

3. Stage Performance

Many schools have opened up now and children can prepare stage plays and dance performances paying respect to their teachers.

4. Personalised Pen

Gift your teacher a personalised pen. Get their names printed or a thank you note that makes them feel special on this special day. You might also get some extra marks in exams if she’s checking your tests with the same pen. Jokes apart, but this can be one of the most useful gifts for any teacher.

5. Best Teacher Trophy

You can make your teacher super happy by gifting her the best teacher in the world trophy. This could be the best memory for her to keep lifelong.

6. Arrange Indoor Games

You can arrange some indoor games virtually and offline like scrabble for your teachers. Test their vocabulary and make them enjoy by making them relive their childhood days.

In old days, on teacher’s day, senior kids used to dress up as teachers and went to teach the students of the junior class. But today you have a variety of gifting and celebration ideas that you can use and make your teachers feel special and proud of having students like you. Make this the best Teachers' Day for them. Happy Teachers' Day everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).