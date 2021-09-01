Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 every year. This commemoration marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of our country. Dr Radhakrishnan played a key role in shaping India's academia and motivated many to stay in schools and seek education. His contributions to this aspect have led to education being accessible to many, and this is the reason that Teachers' Day 2021 will be celebrated on September 5. In the past two years, the crucial role of a teacher is not just educating your child but also moulding them into the human beings they are has been primarily understood. And this is the reason that Teachers' Day 2021 celebrations in India are bound to be extra special. As we prepare for this commemoration, here is everything you need to know about Teachers' Day in India, the Date of Teachers' Day 2021 and more. September 2021 Festivals & Events: From Teacher’s Day to Ganesh Chaturthi, Here’s List of Major Celebrations This Month.

When is Teachers' Day 2021 in India?

As mentioned above, Teachers' Day will be celebrated in India on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. However, it is interesting to note that many people also celebrate Guru Purnima as the Teachers' Day in India. Guru Purnima was celebrated on July 24 this year. However, Teachers' Day has been the widely accepted date of celebration across India.

How is Teachers' Day Celebrated?

The celebration of Teachers' Day is filled with various fun activities in schools and colleges. From organising special events where students appreciate and celebrate the teachers and all they do to sharing Happy Teachers' Day 2021 wishes and messages online or reaching out to our own teachers to let them know how much they matter, there are various ways that this day is commemorated. The celebrations of Teachers' Day 2021 will mostly be online as most schools continue to stay digital.

Significance of Teachers' Day

Teaching is, hands down, one of the most underappreciated jobs in the world. They are often bombarded with millions of problems and are hardly acknowledged for the key role they play in shaping our society. While we have understood this in the past few years, the celebration of Teachers' Day stands as a reminder for just that to one and all.

We hope that this Teachers' Day, we focus on appreciating and celebrating these builders of the society and understand the issues they face and ways that we can help them and ease their lives. Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

