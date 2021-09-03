Teachers play a significant role in forming and shaping a child's mindset and character. Teachers do it all to ensure every student is taken care of and appreciated to become the best version of them. And for that, one must acknowledge their efforts and show heartfelt gratitude. This is why Teachers' Days are celebrated across the globe. In India, Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 every year. And ahead of Teachers' Day 2021, here are few gift ideas you can choose from to present to your lovely teachers. These are creative, personalised and on-a-budget ideas that will not burn a hole in your pocket (perfect for students)!

1. Planners

Desk products are a great idea. Monthly planners can be of great help to stay organised as they do a lot of writing. One can use a planner and personalise it with a photo of their teacher or the entire class by adding their name or initials at the top or bottom.

Planners (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

2. Desk Caddies

It is an office organiser, and we know how much teachers love to keep their belongings organised. You can gift your teacher neat and tidy desk caddies of high-quality made of fibre wood that will help to keep the stationery and paperwork in place. You can always personalise this with photos, names or initials.

Desk Caddies (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

3. Personalised Chains or Bracelets

Gift your teacher a customised necklace or a bracelet. It can be worn by your teacher on a daily basis as well as on special occasions. From bracelets to necklaces, customise this present with elegance and gratitude.

Bracelets (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Star Award

Teachers need to be appreciated a lot more for their efforts. You can personalise some cards or pin up a star brooch. This gift can let your teachers know how much you appreciate them for the hard work they do and their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Teacher's Day Gift (Photo Credits: File Image)

5. Painted Lanterns

Use some colours, fairy lights to customized this gift. Paint it or use a pastel colour these lantern ideas can be a great gift that can be used at any place giving a serene look.

Painted Lanterns (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These were some of our ideas to gift your ‘guru’ on Teachers Day. If you have more ideas to share please comment below!

