Teddy Day is celebrated every year on February 10, marking the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. Interesting trivia, it derives its name from the US president Theodore Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy bear was created to show how happily his decision not to kill animals during one of his hunting trips was welcomed. It has now become a cuddle-worthy tangible gift item that everyone loves. As you celebrate Teddy Day, we have curated messages to send to everyone and wish them Happy Teddy Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You will find a bunch of Happy Teddy Day 2022 images, Teddy Day HD wallpapers, Happy Teddy Day 2022 greetings, Teddy Day wishes, WhatsApp messages and so on.

A teddy bear is an embodiment of pure, heart-warming love and care. People gift different colour teddies to their loved ones to celebrate the fourth day of the seven days’ Valentine’s week. Different colours of the teddy signify other emotions. Green teddy represents emotional connection and commitment. Blue teddy expresses how deeply one loves their partner, and an orange teddy is gifted to indicate the prospect of a proposal. Meanwhile, a pink teddy is given if you seek acceptance of the proposal, and a red teddy signifies the passion and love you convey through the teddy bear. Here are some beautiful images of beautiful teddy bears in different colours that you can download and send to your loved ones through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Teddy Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Teddy Day, I Wish You Lots of Love. Have a Great Time, Sweetheart!

Happy Teddy Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are Soft and Cute as a Teddy. On the Teddy Day, I Wanna Hug You Tight and Give You a Kiss. Happy Teddy Day, Sweetheart!

Happy Teddy Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Lots of Warm Wishes on This Special Day. Happy Teddy Day My Love.

Happy Teddy Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teddy Day Everyone! May This Day Fill Up With Lots of Happy Moments.

Happy Teddy Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teddy Is Never an Outdated Gift for Any Generation, Being It Childhood or Adult It Goes for Every Age. Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Warmth of Love Always Be With You, and Here I Am Sending You the Teddy To Keep You Warm With Love. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022 Messages: Romantic Greetings, Cute Images, Wishes & Quotes for Your Romantic Partner

Teddy bear is just like cards and chocolates that never lose their charm. You can gift it to anybody irrespective of age. It is one of the gifts with which one can share feelings and emotions. You can cuddle it, sleep with it, and have the most fun moments, just like a pet. As you celebrate a day by gifting a beautiful cuddling partner to your loved one, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to your friends and loved ones to wish them Happy Teddy Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Teddy Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2022 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).