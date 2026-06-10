When Is Parama Ekadashi 2026? Know Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Timings and Parana Time

Devotees of Lord Vishnu will observe Parama Ekadashi on Thursday, June 11, 2026, during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Jyeshtha Maas. The occasion is considered especially significant this year as Ekadashi, Thursday, and Adhik Maas, three highly auspicious elements in Sanatan tradition associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu, will coincide on the same day.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, Parama Ekadashi holds special importance because it falls during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas or Malmas, a sacred period dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The observance occurs only during an Adhik Maas cycle, making it a rare and spiritually important Ekadashi for devotees seeking blessings, prosperity and spiritual merit. Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date and Muhurat: Why This Rare Ekadashi Comes Once in 3 Years.

Parama Ekadashi 2026 Date and Tithi Timings

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Jyeshtha Adhik Maas will begin at 12:57 AM on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and continue until 10:36 PM on June 11. As a result, devotees will observe the Parama Ekadashi fast on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The auspicious time for breaking the fast (Parana) will be on Friday, June 12, 2026, between 5:23 AM and 8:10 AM, according to timings calculated for Delhi. Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date: Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Spiritual Significance.

Why Is Parama Ekadashi Considered Special?

In Sanatan Dharma, Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and is regarded as one of the most important fasting days in the Hindu calendar.

The significance of Parama Ekadashi increases further because it falls during Adhik Maas, which occurs approximately once every three years. Devotees believe that observing this vrat with devotion helps in spiritual growth, purification and the attainment of Lord Vishnu's blessings. The rare alignment of Thursday, Ekadashi and Adhik Maas on the same day has made this year's observance particularly noteworthy among devotees.

Parama Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

According to traditional beliefs, devotees seeking the full spiritual benefits of the fast should begin preparations from the evening before Ekadashi.

It is customary to abstain from food from the evening preceding the fast. On the day of Parama Ekadashi, devotees are advised to wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath.

If visiting the Ganga is not possible, devotees may bathe at home by mixing Ganga water into their bathing water. After completing the bath and purification rituals, devotees should wear clean clothes, preferably yellow garments, which are considered auspicious for Lord Vishnu worship. Wearing black clothing is generally avoided during the Ekadashi fast.

Worship Rituals for Lord Vishnu

Devotees may visit a Vishnu temple or perform the puja at home. For home worship, an idol or image of Lord Vishnu can be placed on a platform covered with a yellow cloth in the northeast direction of the house. The area should be purified by sprinkling Ganga water.

Traditional offerings include flowers, sandalwood paste, incense, fruits, sweets, Panchamrit and Tulsi leaves. Devotees are also encouraged to recite or listen to the Parama Ekadashi Vrat Katha and conclude the worship by lighting a pure ghee lamp and performing aarti for Lord Vishnu.

Observing the Fast and Parana

Followers observing Parama Ekadashi are advised to follow the vrat rules with sincerity throughout the day. The fast should be concluded the following morning after sunrise during the prescribed Parana Muhurat. Religious texts emphasize that observing the fast and breaking it at the appropriate time are both important aspects of the Ekadashi ritual.

For many devotees, Parama Ekadashi remains one of the most sacred occasions of Adhik Maas, offering an opportunity for prayer, devotion and spiritual reflection through the worship of Lord Vishnu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).