World Drowning Prevention Day, as the name suggests, is focused on understanding and highlighting various steps taken to raise awareness about how to prevent drowning. While there are dedicated lifeguards and professional CPR training that helps save the day, World Drowning Prevention Day encourages more people to take up this training and ensure they can help save lives if need be. World Drowning Prevention Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 25. This annual observance is of utmost importance to one and all. And as we prepare to celebrate World Drowning Prevention Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day. Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowning in Swimming Pool of Private School in Goregaon, Probe Underway.

World Drowning Prevention Day 2023 Date

World Drowning Prevention Day 2023 will be marked on July 25. This annual celebration will be kickstarted this year as the 76th World Health Assembly adopted its first-ever resolution on drowning prevention. The United Nations General Assembly and WHO came together to raise awareness about drowning prevention and the steps that need to be taken on this front. Drowning at Juhu Beach: Six People Drown at Mumbai Beach, BMC Says Two Rescued; Search Operation Launched for Four Missing.

World Drowning Prevention Day Significance

Drowning has caused over 2.5 million deaths in the last decade. Children aged 1–4 years, followed by children aged 5–9 years, are the most common victims of drowning. These staggering numbers and the fact that 90% of drownings occur in low and middle-income countries highlight that there is a need to educate more people about drowning prevention to help them save lives.

World Drowning Prevention Day aims to help with this. From offering training in CPR to more people to helping others know the right way to save someone who is drowning and safety practices while heading across the waters are all sure to be conversation starters to celebrate World Drowning Prevention Day 2023.

