World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated twice a year to emphasise the importance of migratory birds and their conservation to ensure ecological balance worldwide. Canada and the US celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on the second Saturday of May, while Mexico, Central and Southern America, and the Caribbean observe it on the second Saturday of October. World Migratory Day 2022 will be marked on October 8 this year, when the focus will be on light pollution and the means of reducing it to ensure the smooth movement of the migratory birds. As you look forward to the annual UN observance, know all about the significance of this international day. Below, learn more about World Migratory Bird Day 2022 date and theme.

World Migratory Bird Day 2022 Date and Theme

World Migratory Day 2022 will fall on October 8, Saturday, which will focus on 'Light Pollution' as its theme for the year. Several long-distance migrations are hampered due to increased artificial light, adversely affecting the bird species. The bright lights cause disorientation to the birds when they fly at night, which leads to their collisions with the buildings. If numbers are to be believed, more than 100 million birds die every year from colliding with buildings in the United States alone. So, the United Nations Environment Programme will focus on spreading the word about dimming the lights for birds at night. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month

World Migratory Day 2022 Significance

The UN observance is an annual awareness-raising event highlighting the need to conserve migratory birds and their habitats. The theme for each year's campaign is different as the UNEP tries to focus on aspects that interfere with the migration of birds. It raises global awareness about the plight of migratory birds, the threats they face during migration and their importance in keeping up with the ecological balance. Apart from light pollution, several other reasons also result in the decline of these species that undergo various problems such as unlawful killing, habitat damage or chemicals discharged into the environment. Several educational programmes, public events, bird festivals and bird-watching activities also take place on this important day. So, ensure that you contribute to the conservation of the migratory birds and safeguard their habitat as soon as possible. Make the most out of this day by visiting a bird sanctuary or an institute to observe World Migratory Bird Day 2022.

