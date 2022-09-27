With October comes the most significant time for festivals and celebrations! In India, many holy events are observed which hold ancient significance for the people. The tenth month of the Gregorian Calendar marks the culmination of monsoon throughout the country and the onset of pious occasions. The period is also deemed an essential month by the farmers as it is the last month of crop season before harvesting is done. According to the traditional Hindu calendar, Asvina and Kartika are the lunar months corresponding to October. This article brings you a complete list of October 2022 Official Holidays Calendar dates of major festivals and international and national observances, along with a listicle of Indian Bank Holidays. Save the dates!

The first day of October will be observed as the starting of the widely celebrated festival of Durga Puja in West Bengal and other eastern Indian states of India. The holy occasion will commence with the rituals like Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha and Akal Bodhon on October 1, Saturday. The seventh day of Sharad Navaratri, which is Maha Saptami Day, falls on Sunday, October 2. The day will be marked as Navpatrika Puja. After this day, October 2 will be observed as a national holiday in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Vijayadashami or Dussehra will mark the end of Navaratri and Durgotsava on October 5, Wednesday. Apart from these events, October also has observances honouring legendary poets like Valmiki and Meera Bai. The last week of the month has stored the major Hindu festival of Diwali, which falls on October 24, Monday. Eventually, the last day, October 31, will be marked as the spookiest holiday of the year, widely celebrated as Halloween.

October 2022 Official Holidays Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event 1 October Saturday Durga Puja Begins 2 October Sunday Saraswati Avahan, Gandhi Jayanti 5 October Wednesday Vijayadashami, Dussehra, Madhvacharya Jayanti, Vidyarambham Ceremony, World Teachers Day 6 October Thursday Papankusha Ekadashi 8 October Saturday Air Force Day 9 October Sunday Valmiki Jayanti, Kojagari Puja, Mirabai Jayanti 10 October Monday World Mental Health Day 11 October Tuesday International Day of the Girl Child 12 October Wednesday Atla Tadde 13 October Thursday Karwa Chauth 15 October Saturday World Student’s Day 17 October Monday Tula Sankranti, Radha Kunda Snan, Ahoi Ashtami 21 October Friday Govatsa Dwadashi, Rama Ekadashi Vrat, Police Commemoration Day 22 October Saturday Dhanteras 23 October Sunday Hanuman Puja 24 October Monday Lakshmi Puja, Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi, Sharda Puja 26 October Wednesday Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year, Bhai Dooj 28 October Friday Nagula Chavithi 30 October Sunday Chhath Puja, Soorasamharam 31 Monday Halloween, National Unity Day

List Of Bank Holidays For October 2022:

Date Day Holiday Indian State 2 October Sunday Maha Saptami Many States 2 October Sunday Gandhi Jayanti Across India 3 October Monday Maha Ashtami Many States 4 October Tuesday Maha Navami Many States 5 October Wednesday Vijaya Dashami Many States 9 October Sunday Eid e Milad Many States 14 October Friday Friday Following Eid-e-Milad Jammu & Kashmir 24 October Monday Lakshmi Puja Many States 24 October Monday Diwali Many States 27 October Thursday Bhai Dooj Many States 30 October Sunday Chhath Puja Bihar, West Bengal 31 October Monday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Gujarat

The comprehensive table will give you a glimpse of working and non-working days for October 2022. The month is full of events celebrating different traditions, honouring mythical folks and raising awareness about different diseases, sacrifices and issues of global interest.

