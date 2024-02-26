Every year, World NGO Day is celebrated on February 27 around the globe. The international event is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the contributions of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide. NGOs play a crucial role in addressing social, environmental, and humanitarian issues, advocating for human rights, and promoting development and progress in communities around the globe. The global event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of NGOs in civil society and their impact on global levels. As World NGO Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Arjun Chopra's The Helping Hand NGO Has Reached a Critical Milestone of 5K Volunteers in India and Abroad.

World NGO Day 2024 Date

World NGO Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 27.

World NGO Day History

World NGO Day was officially proposed and recognised on April 17, 2010, by 12 countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania. The member countries were Belarus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Norway and Sweden. On April 23, 2012, World NGO Day was accepted by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum Committee under the German CBSS Presidency at the Humboldt University in Berlin, during the X Baltic Sea NGO Forum: Social Capital for a Sustainable Baltic Sea Region. The first global inaugural event of World NGO Day was hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland on February 27, 2014, in Helsinki, Finland. The international guests were leaders from UNOPS, UNESCO, UNDP, the European Union, the Nordic Council, and international organisations.

World NGO Day Significance

World NGO Day holds great significance as the day brings to light the achievements and challenges faced by NGOs around the world. The day is a great opportunity to promote dialogue, cooperation, and partnerships among stakeholders. It is an occasion to recognise the resilience of individuals and organisations working tirelessly to make a positive difference in the world. World NGO Day serves as a platform for NGOs to showcase their work, share best practices, and collaborate with other organisations, governments, and individuals to address common challenges and achieve shared goals.

