X-Day is a traditional part of the Church of the SubGenius which is a parody religion formed poking fun at cults, extreme religious groups, pamphlets and claims. It calls itself a better-known belief system and teaches a complex philosophy that focuses on J. R. "Bob" Dobbs, purportedly a salesman from the 1950s, who is revered as a prophet by the Church. X-Day 2020 will begin on June 30 and end on July 5.

X-Day began on July 5, 1998, that some nominations of the church believed to be the "end of the world", and hence. According to certain prophesies, alien invaders known as the "X-ists" or "Men From Planet X" should have destroyed the world of "normals", "pinks", and "glorps". However, they believe that members of the Church of the SubGenius would be rescued by the aliens and taken away into space. But as aliens did not appear on the date, various conspiracy theories on it began to do rounds.

Know More About Church of SubGenesis:

Now, the day is celebrated with various customs and traditions, especially in the pagan communities. Today it almost celebrated like it were a grand festival of sorts. Some of the regular events held on X-Day include a symbolic effigy burning of J.R. "Bob" Dobbs, the founder of the Church of the SubGenius. They also conduct a baptism where participants have their sins "washed away", "and receive new ones in return". Celebrations also include concerts and performances by underground rock bands and performance artists, such as The Amino Acids other than theme camps and an auction where participants are encouraged to donate for strange, unusual, and offensive items of all sorts.

