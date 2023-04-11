Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi (as well as Punjabi New Year and Sikh New Year), is one of India's most vibrant and fun-filled festivals. It is observed every year on April 13. Baisakhi marks the first day of Vaisakh, the beginning of the solar year. It is an auspicious day and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab. The people of South India and Assam also celebrate this day with great enthusiasm as Vishu and Bohag Bihu. Like every other festival, this day also brings tasty recipes for everyone to enjoy. As you observe Baisakhi 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of dishes that you can try on this day and enjoy with your friends and family. Baisakhi 2023: Viral Video Shows Foreign Diplomats Dance in Traditional Attire at Meenakshi Lekhi's Vaisakhi Party.

1. Yellow Rice

Yellow rice, also known as peeley chawal or meethe chawal is a Punjabi delicacy. This is one of the most common yet delicious recipes made on Baisakhi.

2. Kadhi Pakora

Kadhi Pakora is an apt main course item prepared on festive occasions in Punjab. You can make this with rice or chapati and enjoy the festival with your near and dear ones.

3. Fruit Lassi

Lassi is a must when you are celebrating a summer festival in Punjab. Adding fruity flavour to your lassi, you can give a delicious twist to your regular lassi.

4. Kesar Phirni

Baisakhi is incomplete without a large number of traditional desserts. When traditional desserts are prepared during the festival, then kesar phirni is a must.

5. Kadha Prasad

How can an auspicious day in Punjab be complete without preparing kadha prasad made with lots of ghee, sugar and love? It won't. So do prepare and celebrate the harvest festival with divine and delicious kadha prasad.

Baisakhi food has a lot of variety, but we have listed out the best ones that you must try to celebrate the day.

Wishing everyone Happy Baisakhi 2023!

