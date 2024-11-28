Diljit Dosanjh is all set to light up Kolkata with his much-awaited concert on November 30 as part of his ‘Dil-Luminati tour’. For fans lucky enough to attend, it’s going to be an unforgettable night of music, energy, and excitement. But while you're in this vibrant city, why not make the most of your time and try some of the city's famous local foods? Kolkata is known for its rich food culture, and here are five must-try dishes that will leave your taste buds craving for more. Bong-Appétit! 10 Authentic Bengali Dishes From Shorshe Ilish to Mishti Doi That Will Make You Say 'Ami Tomake Bhalobashi'.

1. Macher Jhol

Macher Jhol (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This traditional Bengali fish curry is a must-try for any seafood lover. With its spicy and flavorful sauce, it’s a true taste of Kolkata.

2. Kolkata Biryani

Kolkata Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Don’t miss the famous Kolkata Biryani, a lighter, yet flavorful version of the traditional dish. The special secret ingredient, a boiled egg, and fragrant rice make this biryani a unique treat you can’t find anywhere else.

3. Mishti Doi

Mishti Doi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

End your meal on a sweet note with Mishti Doi, a sweetened yogurt dessert that is a local favorite. It’s the perfect treat after a fun night of music and dancing.

4. Pani Puri

Puchka or Panipuri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

For a quick burst of flavor, try Pani Puri. These crispy puris filled with spicy water, tamarind chutney, and chickpeas are a popular street snack in Kolkata.

5. Kathi Rolls

Kathi Rolls (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A Kolkata classic, Kathi rolls are a must-have. These delicious wraps filled with juicy meats or vegetables are perfect for a quick snack or meal before or after the concert.