On June 18, 2025, people from all across the globe will celebrate the special International Sushi Day. Celebrating International Sushi Day is good because it is considered one of the world’s most loved and artistic cuisines. Yes, everyone knows that sushi is not just food; it is all about a cultural experience that helps bring everything together. It all depends on whether you want to enjoy some classic rolls or experiment with some. Here, we have curated all the special and easy-to-make dishes from cucumber avocado sushi rolls to veggie delight sushi and more for you, which you can easily cook at your home on International Sushi Day 2025. Matcha Recipes: How to Make Delicious Matcha Drinks at Home? Easy Recipe Ideas For a Healthier, Tastier and Refreshing Everyday Boost.

Moreover, International Sushi Day helps encourage millions of people to appreciate the skill and tradition behind sushi-making. So roll up your sleeves, grab some of your favourite ingredients, and celebrate International Sushi Day with much happiness, flavour, and a touch of your special love. Monsoon Drink Recipes: 5 Refreshing and Immune-Boosting Healthy Beverages For the Rainy Season.

1. Cucumber Avocado Sushi Rolls

This Cucumber Avocado Sushi roll is one of the easiest dishes anyone can make in 10 minutes. All you need to do is spread some cooked sushi rice on a nori sheet and add some layers of small cucumbers and avocado. After that, roll them properly and tightly. At last, cut them into bite-sized pieces.

Watch the Video of Cucumber Avocado Sushi Rolls:

2. Veggie Delight Sushi

The second is Veggie Delight Sushi. To make this super delicious dish, you fill the nori with rice and chopped crunchy veggies, then roll it up and slice it. You can have it with soy sauce or wasabi, as you choose.

Watch the Video of Veggie Delight Sushi:

3. Cream Cheese & Cucumber Maki

The third one is Cream Cheese and cucumber Maki. To prepare this dish, you need to spread some rice on nori and then add some thin cucumber strips. After doing all of this, add some cream cheese, roll it tightly, and then slice it.

Watch the Video of Cream Cheese & Cucumber Maki:

4. Spicy Avocado Mayo Sushi

The fourth one is Spicy Avocado Mayo Sushi. To make this special dish, you need to layer rice and avocado slices together and drizzle some spicy mayo on them. Then, roll it up and enjoy it with any creamy and fiery sauce.

Watch the Video of Spicy Avocado Mayo Sushi:

5. Quick Sushi Hand Rolls

The last one is Quick Sushi Hand Rolls. To prepare this dish, all you need is a Scoop of rice, which you then fill onto one side of a nori half. After doing that, roll it into a cone with your hands and enjoy it fresh and fast!

Watch the Video of Quick Sushi Hand Rolls:

This year is an excellent time to try cooking sushi at home with your friends and family. It will also help make your bond much stronger.

