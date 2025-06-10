Matcha drink is becoming more and more favourite among everyone, especially among fitness lovers and health-conscious people who love this drink for a good reason. Matcha is loaded with so many antioxidants. Apart from this, matcha powder is filled with many health benefits, like supporting your overall health, boosting your metabolism, and giving you more energy throughout the day. Here, we have gathered five extraordinary and easy-to-make matchas you must have in your home in the upcoming days for a healthier, tastier, and more refreshing boost. Matcha 101: Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Matcha? Does It Contain Caffeine? Health Benefits and Other Details About the ‘Green’ Beverage.

Moreover, unlike many regular caffeinated drinks, this matcha drink offers a unique combination of alertness and relaxation. This is due to the high content of L-theanine, an amino acid known for promoting mental clarity and reducing stress. Matcha Matters: A Healthy Choice for Celebrities on the Go, Green Drip Over Stanley Drag.

1. Matcha Mint Shake

To make the delicious Matcha Mint Shake, you only need bananas, cashews, protein powder, spinach, and vanilla extract. Mix all of them and make a thicker consistency according to your taste. Pour it into a glass and garnish it with more ice cubes and cashews.

Watch Video To Make Matcha Mint Shake:

2. Matcha Smoothie Bowl

Next comes the Matcha Smoothie Bowl. To make this recipe, you need avocados, spinach, matcha powder, and lime. Mix all of them and serve them in a bowl with grated coconut and pistachios.

Watch the Video To Make Matcha Smoothie Bowl:

3. Matcha Ladoos

The third recipe for matcha is Matcha Ladoos. To make these super healthy ladoos, you need some shredded coconut, dates, coconut oil, protein powder, and pecans. Mix all of them together. Then, take small portions and form them into ladoos.

Watch the Video To Make Matcha Ladoos:

4. Matcha Green Tea

The fourth recipe uses Matcha Green tea to make this lip-smacking drink. You can use any protein powder you like, as well as milk, strawberries, bananas, and matcha powder. Blend all of them, pour the thick shake into your favourite glass, and it's ready to drink.

Watch Video To Make Matcha Green Tea:

5. Matcha Latte

The last one is matcha latte; this drink is widely loved by many people worldwide and is easy to make, too. All you need is matcha powder, coconut oil, milk, and stevia extract. Mix all of them in a jar, and it's ready to drink.

Watch Video To Make Matcha Latte:

So what are you waiting for? Start preparing your matcha drinks at home using all the recipes above. Making matcha drinks is also simple and easy to do. You can easily experiment with flavours like vanilla, coconut, or citrus.

