US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' love for cooking or dosas is known to everyone on the internet. And now with Thanksgiving 2020 approaches, she has taken to social media sharing some of their favourite recipes. And this time it is cornbread dressing, America's favourite for the festive season. The 56-year-old took to social media platforms sharing a picture of cornbread dressing and step-by-step recipe to make it at home. She begins saying, "During difficult times I have always turned to cooking." Kamala Harris And Mindy Kaling Make Masala Dosa in Viral Video!

She further writes, "This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favourite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love." Followed is a list of the ingredients and directions to cook it. It includes cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. The photo of breadcrumbs read 'Kamala's cornbread dressing'. Thanksgiving 2020 Turkey Roast Recipe: Step-by-Step Way to Cook Turkey With Herb Butter Perfectly For Juicy Dish! (Watch Video)

That's Kamala Harris' Cornbread Dressing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

The recipe has received over 2,70,000 likes and more than 5000 comments on Instagram. On Twitter, it has collected over 40,600 likes and over than 5,400 retweets. And as the post went viral, people commented thanking the VP for sharing the recipe. While some shared their family's traditional recipes and dishes prepared on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November every year. Thanksgiving 2020 falls on November 26. People greet each other on the occasion by sending Happy Thanksgiving wishes and greetings. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Thanksgiving in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).