Mumbai, November 30: Actress Preity Zinta is missing home as she spends Thanksgiving away from her loved ones. However, making the best of a bad situation, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress decided to celebrate over video calls and phone calls. Her Instagram post read, "This Thanksgiving weekend has been celebrated over video calls & phone calls. It’s not ideal to be away from the family but I cannot complain as I have so much to be grateful for. (sic)." Despite the distance, Preity cannot help but be grateful for her family and friends. Thanksgiving 2025 Date, History and Significance: When Is Thanksgiving Day? All About the US Holiday That Celebrates the Harvest and Blessings of the Previous Year.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress is also thankful for all the hardships that come her way, making her a better version of herself. Preity added, "I’m grateful for my family and friends, thankful for all the opportunities and struggles that make me a better version of my self." Sharing what she is most grateful for, the 'Koi... Mil Gaya' star went on to write, "and most of all I’m thankful for having a partner that understands me and my crazy working schedule now that I’m back on set (red heart emoji)." "Cannot wait to get back home. Till then Happy Thanksgiving weekend to all of you who celebrate (red heart emoji) #Thanksgivingweekend #Throwback #Ting (Two hearts emoji)," Preity wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving 2025 Wishes, Messages, Images: Send Happy Thanksgiving Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Holiday.

Following her wedding to Gene Goodenough in February 2016, Preity has shifted her base to the U.S. However, she keeps on traveling back and forth as per her work commitments. Work-wise, Preity is all set to mark her return to the big screen with "Lahore 1947". Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the protagonist, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others. Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" has been set against the backdrop of the historical events surrounding the partition of India.

