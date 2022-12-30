Lohri is the first Hindu festival of the New Year and marks the beginning of festivities in North India. It is celebrated every year on January 13. The celebrations of Lohri have changed over the years but what remains unchanged about the festival is lighting the bonfire, dressing up in vibrant colours, dancing to the dhol beats and enjoying delicious Punjabi dishes like Sarso Ka Saag, Makki ki Roti, Till ki barfi, etc. As you celebrate Lohri 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few recipes of delectable dishes that you can’t say no to during this festival. 5 Eco-Friendly and Smokeless Bonfire Tips To Enjoy Harvest Festival.

Sarso Ka Saag and Makki ki Roti

Lohri is incomplete without having this classic Punjabi famous dish. With some ghee and jaggery, this is the perfect Punjabi dish you must enjoy on Lohri.

Pindi Chane

Pindi Chane is a mouth-watering dish made with typical Punjabi spices. It is tummy-filling and tastes yummy on the winter Lohri night.

Til Ki Chikki

No Hindu festival is complete without some sweets for the day. Til ki Chikki is exactly what everyone’s heart desires on the festival of Lohri.

Makhane Chiraunji ki Kheer

Makhane Chiraunji ki Kheer is the perfect dish to finish the festival feast of Lohri. It is a delicious kheer made with makhana, Chiraunji and generous doses of dry fruits and milk.

Gur Ka Halwa

Most people love gur ka halwa, the festival's major attraction. This is a must-try dish for everyone, made with ghee, semolina and jaggery.

With the winter night bonfire on Lohri, good food and dhol beats add to the festive mood. Therefore, ensure you don’t miss out on any of the above-mentioned recipes while celebrating Lohri 2023. Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri 2023!

