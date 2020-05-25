National Wine Day 2020 Funny Quotes and HD Images: 10 Hilarious Wine Sayings That Will Make For Perfect Instagram Captions on 'Wine n Dine' Photos

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The United States of America every year celebrates National Wine Day on May 25. The day is dedicated to the alcoholic beverage made from fermented grapes or other fruits. As we celebrate National Wine Day 2020 today, all you need to do is pour your favourite wine, relax and go through some of the humorous wine quotes to send to the wine lovers you know. A glass of wine can just take all your sorrow away, at least for a while. It’s a Monday, and we are dealing with a pandemic right now. Can there be any better way to get away with the blues? In this case, a glass of your favourite wine, Cabernet, Rose, Bordeaux or Chardonnay and some humorous words, can help you keep sane while battling with the crisis. On National Wine Day 2020, here we bring you top ten wine quotes and HD images that are so funny that you might spit your drink out, laughing! These Wine sayings will also make perfect Instagram captions for your 'Wine n Dine' photos. National Wine Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: Red or White? NVM! Just LOL at These Hilarious Posts While You Sip Your Way to Getting Hammered Today!

Wine is there to comfort you in the toughest of times. Whether you are drowning your sorrows from yet another miserable day or celebrating any special occasion, wine is there on the virtual celebration list. Besides, there are many benefits to drinking wine. It can be good for your heart, help prevent things like vision loss. It’s not us, its doctors recommended! And another benefit you can enjoy from wine is laughter. The wine quotes below rightly depicts why people enjoy the alcohol beverage, so much. Ten Most Popular Wine Varieties From Around The World That Every Wine Lover Should Know Of.

National Wine Day 2020 Funny Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“For When the Wine Is In, the Wit Is out.” Thomas Becon

“Writer’s Block Is a Fancy Term Made Up by Whiners so They Can Have an Excuse to Drink Alcohol.” Steve Martin

National Wine Day Funny Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Compromises Are for Relationships, Not Wine.” Sir Robert Scott Caywood

“A Glass of Wine Is Good for Your Health… the Leftover in the Bottle Is Good for Your Morale.” Anonymous

Wine Day 2020 Funny Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A Bottle of Wine Contains More Philosophy Than All the Books in the World.” Louis Pasteur

“If You Walk a Mile in My Shoes, You’ll End Up in a Wine Bar.” Unknown

Wine Day Funny Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Quickly, Bring Me a Beaker of Wine, so That I May Wet My Mind and Say Something Clever.” Aristophanes

“One Not Only Drinks Wine, One Smells It, Observes It, Tastes It, Sips It and One Talks About It.” King Edward VII

Wine Funny Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Be Careful to Trust a Person Who Does Not Like Wine.” Karl Marx

“Age Is Just a Number. It’s Totally Irrelevant Unless, of Course, You Happen to Be a Bottle of Wine.” Joan Collins

From red to white to rose, grape to starch-based wine, there is literally an entire world of wine to discover, if you haven’t explored yet. While that can wait, for now, enjoy a glass of wine today, and share the above quotes with your friends and family, you know who love the alcohol drink, just as much as you.