National Wine Day 2020: Ten Most Popular Wine Varieties From Around The World That Every Wine Lover Should Know Of

Wine Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy National Wine Day! If you love drinking wine and it's your go-to drink, then do you even need a specific day for indulging? National Wine Day is a fun celebration for all wine drinkers marked on May 25 in the US. The alcoholic drink made from fermented grapes which has been made since a thousand years. Over the years, it has become a drink enjoyed on occasions, on parties, for grand celebrations. There are so many varieties of wines typically red, white and sparkling wines. Most wines get their names from their grapes, making methods and countries they are manufactured within. On National Wine Day 2020, we tell you about the 10 most popular and best wines in the world. Why You Should Drink Red Wine: 5 Excellent Reasons to Guzzle It.

Cabernet Sauvignon

This is the world's most widely recognised red wines. The Cabernet Sauvignon grapes are produced in almost every wine-producing country. It has a rich flavour and high tannin content which makes it a popular choice to drink with spicy foods.

Merlot

Merlot is a red wine, it comes from a blue-coloured wine grape variety. The name comes from the word merie, the name of a blackbird. It is known for its cherry fruit like flavours with moderate alcohol levels.

Pinot Grigio

This is a white wine variety which is again a popular choice among wine drinkers. It is known by different names around the world. It has a light and fruity taste like a peach or apple. It has floral aromas and is a quintessential Italian white wine. Cancer Fighting to Acne Healing, 9 Health Benefits of Guzzling Red Wine.

Chardonnay

This wine comes from the most planted grape variety in the US. These are green-skinned grapes which produce a white wine. They originate in the Burgundy region of Eastern France. It has flavours of green plum, apple, and pear. This wine is used to make sparkling wines around the world.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir is red wine. The name is derived from French words for pine and black. The pinot noir grapes are grown all around the world but are mostly associated with the Burgundy region of France. It has aromas of cherries, raspberries and strawberries. The flavours differ from the regions it is made. It is the world’s most popular light-bodied red wine.

Syrah (Shiraz)

Syrah or Shiraz, is a dark-skinned grape variety grown throughout the world and used primarily to produce red wine. It has dark fruit flavors from sweet blueberry to savoury black olive. It has a heavier taste as it is the darkest red wines in the market. It is said to go well with any kind of food.

Airén

Airén is a variety of white grape native to Spain. The speciality of this grape plant is that its drought resistant. It has a dry taste with fruity flavours. The wine from these grapes is often blended with others to create a balanced flavour. Because of the modern preferences of fruitier wines, Airen has lost its popularity in the market.

Riesling

The Reisling grapes are a white grape variety grown in the Rhine region of Germany. The wine has an aromatic flavour which produces a semi-sweet wine. Reisling is more of a sparkling white wine which is among the top quality wines in the world.

Sauvignon Blanc

This is light, dry and crisp white wine which has citrusy flavour. It is made from green-skinned grapes. The flavour of the wine depends on the climatic conditions where the grapes are cultivated. It can be aggressively grassy to very sweet and tropical.

Malbec

Malbec is a wine that comes famously from Argentina. It has dark fruit flavours and chocolatey taste. It is a deep red wine which makes for a good pairing with grilled meats.

Did you know of so many varieties of wine that are produced around the world? If you are someone who loves wine, then you probably may have tried some of these varieties. It all depends on the regions and climatic conditions too.