National Wine Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: Red or White? NVM! Just LOL at These Hilarious Posts While You Sip Your Way to Getting Hammered Today!

National Wine Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wine is probably the best thing to happen to mankind and it rightfully deserves a day to itself! May 25 of each year is celebrated as National Wine Day and we couldn't be happier. Yet another reason for us to sip on our favourite alcoholic beverage. While, alcohol is considered to be injurious to health, but if taken in moderation it does have its own set of health benefits. Especially, wine is said to have some nutritional value as well. Imagine giving you the perfect high, is just one of the many good things about this alcoholic beverage! So enjoy this day with some really funny wine memes and jokes!

Usually, wine lovers celebrate this day but gathering together and having a wine party but since we are in the middle of a pandemic and are supposed to maintain social distancing, you might want to celebrate the day on your own or with your family. But while you are at it, why not check out some of the best wine memes and jokes? Wine can elevate your mood instantly. It is advised to consume in small portions to prevent the ill-effects. But there is no limitations in checking out funny wine day memes and jokes. So here's a list!

Cannot Disagree, Can We?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICAN Canned Wine (@icanwines) on Mar 1, 2020 at 2:30pm PST

The Accuracy Tho!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sippd (@drinksippd) on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

Not Unimaginable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Historic Art Memes (@historic.art.memes) on May 23, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT

Real Best Friends!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny Wine Memes 🍷🍾🥂 (@wine.is.essential) on May 23, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT

Absolutely!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drinking Sarcasm🍷 (@drinkingsarcasm) on May 23, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT

On Point!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wine Geek | Film & Content Pro (@christinamarieaustin) on May 23, 2020 at 3:18pm PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shitty wine memes (@shittywinememes) on May 23, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wine Memes (@winemommemes) on May 23, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

Relatable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @drinksatlunch on May 22, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT

Alright Then!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINEOLOGY Windsor & Tecumseh🍷 (@wineologybarrestaurant) on May 22, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

Why Am I Invited?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shanon (@_.earthangel._) on May 22, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoochies™ Wine Glasses (@smoochies4wine) on May 22, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

Truth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sip Happens Studio (@siphappensstudio) on May 21, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

Can't Stop Laughing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wine Memes (@winemommemes) on May 21, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

Made from fermented grapes or other fruits, wine is an alcoholic beverage. During the fermentation processes, yeast consumes the sugars in the grapes converting it into alcohol. Different grapes produce different wines. Winemakers will combine different wines to create more complex flavours. Wines made from fruit or honey are often named according to the variety of fruit used.