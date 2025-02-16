Oranges are a good choice for weight loss. They are high in fibre yet low in calories, increase metabolism, and improve hydration levels. They have a low glycaemic index and contain vitamin C. Oranges can be eaten whole, in juices, in salads, or in smoothies, but only in moderation. Oranges can contribute to better hydration and help in reducing overall calorie intake. Let us look at some of the benefits of Oranges. DisclaimerThe information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. While oranges may offer potential health benefits, individual responses can vary. We strongly recommend consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle. Winter Season Fruits: From Apples to Dates; These Seasonal Fruits That Help You Beat the Biting Cold.

1. Orange Juice

Orange Juice (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You can drink freshly prepared orange juice if you prefer not to eat peeled oranges. Fresh orange juice is high in important vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, all of which are good for general health.

2. Orange Cheesecake

Orange Cheesecake (Photo Credits: Pexels)

This is another way to include oranges in your diet. Add peeled and sliced oranges to the cake mix and bake. Garnish with orange rind or slices to add flavour.

3. Orange Smoothie

Orange Smoothie (Photo Credits: PxHere)

In a mixer, combine one cup of fresh orange juice, one cup of orange pieces, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Blend until smooth. Fill two glasses with one-fourth cup of crushed ice and pour the smoothie over them. Serve immediately.

4. Oranges in Syrup

Oranges in Syrup (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You may also make a nice orange meal by simply pouring melted sugar over peeled oranges and eating them after a few minutes. Oranges have a sweet and sour flavour that perfectly complements sugary syrup.

5. Orange Jam

Orange Jam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Another tasty way to include oranges in your diet is by preparing orange jam. Fill a jar with peeled oranges and pour in the sugar syrup. Let it marinade in the refrigerator for a few days.