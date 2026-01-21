Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Dehradun, January 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather warning for Uttarakhand as an intense Western Disturbance is set to sweep across the Himalayan region. Starting the night of January 22, the state is expected to experience widespread rainfall and heavy snowfall, peaking on Friday, January 23, 2026. Authorities have placed several districts under Orange and Yellow alerts, warning of potential road closures and disruptions to essential services in high-altitude areas.

District-Wise Alerts by IMD

The IMD has categorised the warnings based on the expected intensity of the precipitation. The "Orange" alert signifies a "Be Prepared" status for heavy activity, while the "Yellow" alert advises residents to "Be Aware" of deteriorating conditions. Republic Day 2026 Weather Forecast: IMD Forecasts Foggy Morning and Partly Cloudy Skies in Delhi on January 26; Check Details.

Uttarkashi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Orange Alert (Heavy Rain & Snowfall): The most intense weather is forecast for the high-reach districts. Moderate to heavy snowfall is likely at altitudes above 2,500 meters.

Uttarkashi

Rudraprayag

Chamoli

Bageshwar

Pithoragarh

Dehradun Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Yellow Alert (Thunderstorms & Lightning): Widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected across the rest of the state.

Dehradun

Tehri Garhwal

Pauri Garhwal

Almora

Champawat

Nainital

Haridwar & Udham Singh Nagar (Light rain and cold day conditions)

Impact on Travel and Infrastructure

Meteorologists warn that the upcoming spell may lead to the closure of major highways and link roads in the five high-altitude districts. The "Orange Alert" districts are particularly vulnerable to landslides and rockfalls. Utility services, including electricity and water pipelines, may also face disruptions in snow-bound regions. The state government has been advised to deploy snow-clearance machinery at strategic points, particularly on routes leading to Char Dham sites. Weather Forecast Today, January 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Respite from Winter Drought

This weather system marks a critical shift for the state, which has been grappling with a severe dry spell and a nearly 77 per cent snowfall deficit this January. While the rain and snow will provide much-needed moisture for agriculture and help replenish the region's glaciers, the IMD has urged travellers to avoid non-essential trips to the hills during the peak activity window.

