Alcohol Can Make People More Susceptible to Coronavirus, WHO Urges Governments to Strengthen Restriction on Liquor Sale Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi, April 16: The World Health Organisation has warned that drinking alcohol can make people more susceptible to the coronavirus. It has therefore urged governments to uphold, or even strengthen the restriction on buying liquor during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, WHO said the alcohol consumption compromises the body's immune system and increases the risk of adverse health risk.

It further referred to the claim that alcohol can protect against COVID-19 as a complete myth. WHO further pointed out that excessive drinking can lead to other harmful outcomes, including domestic violence, risk-taking behaviours and depression. Coronavirus Outbreak: Drinking Alcohol Will Not Protect You from COVID-19, Says World Health Organisation.

Carina Ferreira-Borges, WHO Europe’s program manager for alcohol and illicit drugs, said in a statement, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behaviour on others, including violence." The WHO last month called drinking an 'unhelpful coping mechanism' for those at home during the COVID-19 strategy, warning that it can make things worse.

The coronavirus has affected 2,084,042 people across the world, and US is the worst hit at the moment. Out of 644,348 cases in the United States, 28,554 people have died so far. In several countries across the world, a lockdown has been imposed to curb the spread of the virus.