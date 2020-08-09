Moscow, August 9: Russia plans to register the world's first vaccine that protects against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on August 12, according to reports. Russia's COVID-19 vaccine is jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry. According to the Russian Health Ministry, the clinical trial data and other documents of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine are currently under expert review. Coronavirus Vaccines, Developed by Oxford University And Novavax, to Cost Around Rs 225 in India, SII Fixes Rate at $3 Per Dose.

"The documents that are needed to register the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of the Health Ministry, including clinical trial data, are under expert review. The decision on registration will be made based on the results of the review," the ministry said. Russia's Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev told the state news agency, Sputnik, that the Phase-3 clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine was underway. Covaxin Human Trials: Dr Dang's Lab Partners With Bharat Biotech for India’s Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine’s Clinical Trials.

All About World's First COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Russia:

Once registered, Russia's COVID-19 vaccine would be first given to senior citizens and healthcare workers treating patients amid the pandemic.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russia plans to start “industrial production" in September.

Mass vaccination is likely to begin as early as October, Rissian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said.

During clinical trials of the potential drug against COVID-19 infection, the temperature of the volunteers rose to 37- 38 degrees Celsius.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, said paracetamol can control the temperature after vaccination.

How COVID-19 Vaccine Works?

Speaking to Sputnik, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, said that the COVID-19 vaccine used inanimate particles created on the basis of adenovirus. Gintsburg added that the vaccine, which has not been given any name, causes no harm to a person's health. Russia's vaccine is a vector vaccine based on the DNA of a SARS-CoV-2 type adenovirus, a common cold virus.

According to Sputnik, Russian scientists have managed to embed genetic material from the coronavirus into the harmless carrier virus to deliver small parts of the pathogen into the human body and stimulate an immune response. Thus, the immune system of the individual being vaccinated receives a powerful boost. Some reports said Gintsburg and other researchers had tried the vaccine on themselves.

