Pune, August 7: The vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, developed by the Oxford University in partnership with AstraZeneca, and Novavax will cost around Rs 225 in India. The Serum Institute of India (SII), which will be manufacturing the two potential COVID-19 vaccines in India, has set an affordable ceiling price of $3 per dose. The SII has also entered into a new partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, which is formed to ensure fast and equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines once they are developed, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Coronavirus Vaccine Price: Gavi Vaccine Alliance Considering Potential Rates For COVID-19 Doses, $40 Per Dose Could be Maximum For Wealthy Countries.

"In an attempt to make our fight against COVID-19 stronger and all-embracing; SII has partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance the manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of future COVID vaccines for India and low and middle-income countries in 2021," said Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India. Besides, Novavax has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Covaxin Human Trials: Dr Dang's Lab Partners With Bharat Biotech for India’s Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine’s Clinical Trials.

For both the vaccines, the SII has fixed the rate at $3 per dose. The collaboration between Gavi, SII, and the Gates Foundation supports the efforts of the COVAX, co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and ensure rapid, global access to them. The COVAX aims to secure supplies of and deliver 2 billion doses across countries who sign up by the end of 2021, news agency Reuters had reported.

