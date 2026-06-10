From Tashkent to Mumbai: Inside Uzbekistan’s Strategic Leap at Nutrify Today’s C-Suite Summit

Often called the "Davos of Nutraceuticals," the fifth edition of Nutrify Today’s C-Suite Sumflex recently wrapped up at the iconic Trident Oberoi in Mumbai. Over two high-octane days, more than 150 global C-suite leaders—spanning big pharma, venture capital, regulatory bodies, and ingredient science—gathered to answer a pivotal question: How do we transform responsible nutrition from a wellness promise into a proven, multi-billion-dollar global industry?

What started years ago as a modest, single-room discussion has matured into the premier global decision-making platform for the health economy.

Spotlight on Uzbekistan: A Strategic Leap into Pharma-Nutra Cooperation

While the summit drew power players from the US and the Middle East, the standout narrative of the event was the high-profile participation of a special delegation from Uzbekistan.

Led by Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Agency for the Development of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry, the Uzbek delegation traveled to India with a clear mission: to strengthen cross-border cooperation and build a powerful bridge between the medical and pharmaceutical sectors of both nations.

The delegation’s active participation in the international conference served as a cornerstone for deepening bilateral ties. By engaging in high-level negotiations in both Mumbai and Hyderabad, the Uzbek leaders exchanged practical, real-world experiences with Indian counterparts, setting the stage for major collaborative ventures in advanced drug development and scientifically-backed nutritional supplements.

A stage built for the world

Participation spanned global pharma majors including Novo Nordisk, MSD, Mankind Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy’s–Nestlé Health Science, Reckitt and Sanofi; regulatory and policy voices from FSSAI, the FDA Maharashtra, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and OPPI; investors such as Fire Side Ventures and Peak Bridge VC; and ingredient innovators including Arjuna Natural, Greenspace Herbs and Zeon Lifesciences. Leaders from the United States, the Middle East and Uzbekistan gave the proceedings a distinctly cross-border texture.

Amit Srivastava, who pioneered the Sumflex platform, the fifth edition validated a long-held conviction: that the industry needed not another conference, but a table where science, capital, regulation and the market make decisions together. He said, “When we started, the Indian nutraceutical industry didn’t have a room of its own. Five editions later, it has a global one. Sumflex was never meant to be just an event; it was meant to be the table where science, capital, regulation, and the market sit together and decide. If Davos is where the world’s economy meets, this is fast becoming where the world’s nutrition economy chooses to meet.”