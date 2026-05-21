Injectable Products Are Not Cosmetics, Cannot Be Used in Aesthetic Clinics, CDSCO Warns

India's central drug regulator has drawn a clear legal line around injectable aesthetic procedures, stating that products supplied in injectable form do not qualify as cosmetics under the law and are not permitted for use by consumers, professionals, or aesthetic clinics. The clarification by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), issued through a public notice on May 18, comes amid the booming popularity of non-surgical aesthetic treatments being promoted as "cosmetic" procedures in beauty clinics and wellness centres across the country.

What the Law Says

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Cosmetics Rules 2020, cosmetics are defined as products intended only to be "rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed" on the body for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness or altering appearance. The CDSCO has made it unambiguous - injectable preparations fall entirely outside this definition. "Products supplied in form of injectable preparation do not fall under the definition of cosmetics. No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumer/professionals/aesthetic clinics," the notice stated. Botoxed Humps and Lip Fillers? 20 Camels Disqualified From Oman Beauty Contest Over Cosmetic Enhancements.

Why Has CDSCO Stepped In?

The advisory is aimed at preventing the misuse of cosmetic products for treatment purposes and ensuring consumer safety, particularly as non-surgical aesthetic procedures gain rapid popularity in urban centres and through aggressive social media promotion. The move also seeks to curb misleading advertising and unauthorised cosmetic practices being carried out by clinics and individuals operating outside the regulatory framework. Rajasthan: Camel Gets Stuck Inside Car After Four-Wheeler Collides With Animal in Hanumangarh, Viral Video Surfaces.

What Are the Violations?

The regulator warned against misleading claims and the use of prohibited or restricted ingredients in cosmetic products, stating that such violations attract action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Cosmetics Rules 2020. The CDSCO also clarified that cosmetics are permitted only for their intended use and cannot be deployed for treatment purposes by professionals or individuals under any circumstances.

The list of ingredients generally not recognised as safe and restricted ingredients is published by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

How to Report Violations

The public has been encouraged to report violations or misleading practices directly to the CDSCO through email or through state licensing authorities.

With aesthetic clinics and beauty centres mushrooming across Indian cities and social media influencers promoting injectable treatments as safe cosmetic alternatives, the CDSCO's warning serves as a critical reminder that regulatory boundaries around such procedures exist - and will be enforced.

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