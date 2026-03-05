Mumbai, March 5: A major camel beauty festival in Muscat, Oman, has sparked controversy after 20 camels were disqualified for undergoing banned cosmetic procedures such as Botox injections and lip fillers. The move was announced by festival authorities following strict veterinary inspections conducted during the event’s preliminary screening process.

Officials said specialized medical teams used advanced technologies, including X-rays and ultrasound scans, to examine the participating camels. During the checks, experts detected clear signs of cosmetic alterations meant to enhance features that judges typically look for, such as fuller lips, prominent noses, large heads and elongated necks. King Abdulaziz Camel Festival: 12 Camels Disqualified From Saudi Arabian Beauty Contest For Doing Botox.

Organizers stressed that these procedures violate competition rules and also raise serious animal welfare concerns. Veterinary experts warned that injecting substances or restricting blood flow to change a camel’s appearance can cause infections, tissue damage and long term health complications.

Camel beauty contests are a major cultural and commercial attraction in the Gulf region, where prize winning animals can be worth millions. Authorities said the crackdown is meant to preserve the authenticity of the tradition and ensure fair competition among breeders. Rajasthan: Camel Gets Stuck Inside Car After Four-Wheeler Collides With Animal in Hanumangarh, Viral Video Surfaces.

Festival organizers have also warned that stricter monitoring, surprise veterinary checks and heavy penalties will be imposed on owners attempting cosmetic manipulation in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).