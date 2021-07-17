Austin, July 17: A man in US state of Texas has been diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare viral disease. The man was found infected with monkeypox after his recent trip to Nigeria. He is currently hospitalized in Dallas and his condition is said to be stable. He is infected with a strain of monkeypox most commonly seen in parts of West Africa. This is reportedly the first case of the rare illness in the United States since the 2003 outbreak. White Fungus Causes, Prevention, and Treatment: Signs and Symptoms of the Infection That Is Said to Be More Dangerous than Black Fungus.

"We have been working closely with the CDC and DSHS and have conducted interviews with the patient and close contacts that were exposed. We have determined that there is very little risk to the general public," Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), said in a statement. What is Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva? Five-Month-Old Baby Girl From UK ‘Turning to Stone’ as She Suffers From Rare Genetic Condition, FOP.

The monkeypox-infected patient flew from Lagos, Nigeria, on July 8 and arrived into Atlanta on July 9. He took another flight from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9. The US Centre of Disease Control and Prevention said it is working with the airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient.

What Is Monkeypox?

First discovered in 1958, monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness. It is caused by monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. It has been named mokneypox because the first outbreak of this disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Congo reported the world's first human case of monkeypox in 1970. The outbreaks have largely been reported from central and western African countries, including Nigeria.

How Monkeypox Spreads?

Monkeys, African rodents and small mammals play a part in spreading the virus to people. According to CDC, monkeypox can also spread between people through respiratory droplets, or through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores.

Monkeypox Symtoms:

The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion are major symptoms.

Treatment and Prevention:

Currently, there is no definite treatment for monkeypox virus infection. But, precautionary measures can prevent infection with monkeypox virus. People should avoid contact with sick animals and animals harbour the virus. Items that have been in contact with a sick animal shouldn't be touched. Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans.

