Amazon has conformed TB cases among the workforce at its fulfillment center in Coventry (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, January 19: A major health screening program is currently underway at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Coventry, United Kingdom, following the confirmation of tuberculosis (TB) cases among the workforce. On Friday, January 16, the GMB union called for the immediate temporary closure of the facility after reports surfaced that multiple employees had contracted the respiratory infection, often referred to as a "Victorian disease" due to its historical prevalence.

While Amazon has confirmed that 10 individuals tested positive for non-contagious (latent) TB, the union has expressed concerns over the high-density work environment and called for workers to be medically suspended on full pay until a thorough assessment is completed.

Resurgence of TB (Victorian Disease) in an Industrial Setting

The situation at the Lyons Park facility (BHX4) came to light after National Health Service (NHS) staff attended the site this week to perform blood tests on employees. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) clarified that the current screening is a precautionary measure following a small number of active cases identified late last year.

The GMB union has described the warehouse as a potential "engine room" for a larger outbreak, citing the close proximity of thousands of workers. In response, Amazon stated that it is strictly following guidance from the UKHSA and that the site continues to operate normally, as the identified cases are currently in a non-infectious state.

What Is a 'Victorian Disease'?

Tuberculosis is frequently labelled a "Victorian disease" because it was a leading cause of death in the 19th century before the advent of antibiotics and the BCG vaccine. Its recent resurgence in modern industrial settings is often linked to:

Crowded Environments: High-density workplaces can facilitate the spread of bacteria through the air.

Global Mobility: Increases in international travel and migration from regions where TB remains common.

Declining Immunity: A dip in routine vaccination rates and the rise of antibiotic-resistant strains.

Identifying the Symptoms of Victorian Disease

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs but can spread to other organs. Health officials have urged Amazon staff and the wider Coventry community to watch for the following:

Persistent Cough: A cough that lasts more than three weeks, often producing phlegm or blood.

Systemic Fatigue: Unexplained exhaustion and general weakness.

Fever and Chills: High temperature and drenching night sweats.

Weight Loss: Rapid, unexplained loss of appetite and body mass.

Causes and Medical Treatment

TB is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It spreads through microscopic droplets released into the air when an infected person with active TB coughs or speaks.

Latent vs Active: Many people carry "latent" TB, where the bacteria remain dormant and non-contagious. However, if the immune system weakens, it can become "active" and infectious.

Treatment Protocol: The disease is fully treatable with a specific course of antibiotics. Treatment typically lasts between six and nine months. Patients need to complete the full course to prevent the bacteria from becoming drug-resistant.

What Are V ictorian Diseases?

Victorian diseases refer to a group of infectious and nutritional illnesses that were widespread during the 19th century, often flourishing in the overcrowded, unsanitary, and poverty-stricken conditions of the industrial era. Key examples include tuberculosis (consumption), scurvy, rickets, cholera, and scarlet fever. While modern medicine and improved living standards largely banished these conditions to the history books, many are seeing a resurgence in 2026.

Public health experts attribute this comeback to a combination of rising food insecurity, declining vaccination rates, and substandard housing. For instance, scurvy and rickets (caused by severe vitamin C and D deficiencies) have returned due to the high cost of fresh produce, while tuberculosis continues to spread in high-density environments, such as the recent outbreak reported at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry.

Rising Trends in the UK

The incident at Amazon is set against a broader national increase in TB cases. UKHSA data from 2024 and 2025 indicated a 13% rise in notifications across England. While the risk to the general public remains low, the Coventry outbreak has highlighted the challenges of managing infectious diseases within the "gig economy" and large-scale logistics hubs.

