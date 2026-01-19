New York, January 19: A mother whose baby became seriously ill after consuming infant formula that was later recalled is calling for a formal investigation into the incident. The child was hospitalised with severe symptoms shortly after being fed the product, which has since been pulled from shelves due to safety concerns.

The situation has sparked a broader conversation regarding the regulation of infant nutritional products and the speed at which manufacturers communicate potential risks to the public. Following the hospitalisation, medical reports indicated that the infant's condition was consistent with contaminants identified in the specific batches of the formula.

The infant was admitted to the hospital with acute gastrointestinal distress and dehydration. According to the mother, the symptoms appeared rapidly after switching to the specific brand of formula. Medical staff initially struggled to identify the cause until the manufacturer issued a voluntary recall notice several days later, citing the potential presence of harmful bacteria.

The child has since been discharged but remains under medical observation. The family describes the experience as a harrowing ordeal that has left them distrustful of current food safety protocols. They are urging authorities to evaluate the manufacturing plant's hygiene standards and the quality control measures that were in place before the distribution of the contaminated batches.

The recall was initiated after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause rare but life-threatening infections in newborns. The manufacturer stated that the recall was a "precautionary measure" and that no other products were affected.

However, consumer advocacy groups argue that "precautionary" language often downplays the severity of the risk once an infant has already been hospitalized. The recall affected multiple batches distributed nationwide, and retailers were instructed to remove the products from their inventory immediately.

Infant formula is one of the most highly regulated food products globally due to the vulnerability of the consumers. Bacterial contamination in such products is rare but can be devastating, as infants have developing immune systems.

