March 21 is observed as 'World Down Syndrome Day' every year. Since 2012, World Down Syndrome Day is observed every year on 21 March. Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes delayed physical and mental development in individuals. Children or adults with Down syndrome have low IQ / average intelligence and ability to learn, as well as facial features. The average intelligence of a young adult with Down syndrome is 50 equivalent to a normal 9-year-old child.

'World Down Syndrome Day' is observed to raise awareness about Down syndrome. For WDSD, the 21st of the third month was chosen to reflect the specificity of the 21 chromosomes (chromosomal) trilogy, which causes Down syndrome. The name Down syndrome is named after the British physician John Langdon Down, who first discovered this syndrome (medical condition) in 1866. An estimated 1 out of 1100 children in the world are born with Down syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day 2021 Date & History

UN reported that Down syndrome affects 1 in 800 births worldwide. It causes intellectual disability and related medical issues. Down syndrome is a naturally occurring chromosomal system that has always been a part of the human condition. It is universally present across racial, gender and socio-economic lines. Down Syndrome International and many other organizations have organized various activities for World Down Syndrome Day since 2006. In November 2011, the U.N. officially decided to observe the event since 2012, inviting governments and businesses to participate in World Down Syndrome Day.

World Down Syndrome Day 2021 Significance

The day aims to showcase the abilities and achievements of people with Down syndrome. It also focuses on encouraging independence, self-advocacy and freedom of choice for people with Down syndrome.

What is Down Syndrome?

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by the presence of an additional chromosome joining to chromosome-21. Most people have 46 chromosomes in all cells, but people with Down syndrome have 47 chromosomes and because of this they look different and learn differently.

Symptoms of Down Syndrome

Very mild to severe cognitive deficiency level in a person with Down syndrome.

Decreased muscle tone, short nose and a flattened tip of the nose.

Upward tilted eyes, small ears, muscle weakness, flexible joints beyond normal, thumb,

Tongue lolling out of the mouth.

Children suffering from Down syndrome are affected by various defects such as congenital heart disease, hearing impairment, eye problems.

Down syndrome occurs in people of all races and economic status. A child with Down syndrome can be born to a mother of any age, although the risk of Down syndrome increases as the mother grows older. The probability of a 35-year-old woman suffering from Down syndrome is 1 in 350, and the probability of conceiving from Down syndrome after the age of 40 is 1 in 100.

