World Health Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance to Mark the Global Health Awareness Day

Happy World Health Day 2020: World Health Day is an awareness event celebrated around the world every year. World Health Day is observed under the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO) – an arm of the United Nations (UN) – and several international organisations. The global event is celebrated to raise awareness about public health and similar issues that are a challenge for the world. There’s a lot to know when it comes to World Health Day. If you are searching for World Heath Day 2020, its date, history, theme, significance and more, then you have arrived at the right place. NASA Astronauts Share Workout Routine, Gives Tips to People on Earth Living in Quarantine During Coronavirus Pandemic.

World Health Day 2020 Date

World Health Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on April 7, which will fall on Tuesday this time around. The first observance of World Health Day took place in the year 1950.

What is the History of World Health Day?

The World Health Organisation was established on April 7, in 1948. It was in the same year, that it was decided that its foundation would be celebrated as World Health Day every year. Hence, since 1950, every year April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day.

What is the Official Theme of World Health Day 2020?

Given the look and feel of the official website of the World Health Organisation, it seems like the theme for World Health Day 2020 is ‘Health for All’. But WHO declared 2020 as the "Year of the Nurse and Midwife" to honour the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The year 2020 is essential in terms of strengthening its Universal Health Coverage strategy. WHO highlights the present status of nursing across the world. The organisation this year aim to strengthen the workforce of nurses and midwives.

What is the Significance of World Health Day?

The aim of World Health Day is to spread awareness towards a specific health subject and prioritise the efforts towards eradicating the global health issue. There are several issues which have come in light in the last 70 years, be it mental health, maternal and child care, or even problems due to climate change.

On World Health Day, there are several events, seminars, and programmes which take place across the globe. It pushes you to work towards the health issues that are prevailing in the world. With Coronavirus pandemic at its peak, it will be interesting to see what role does the WHO plays this time around.