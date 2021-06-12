As one of the industry’s leading publicists, Jackie Minsky has built her career off authenticity and consciousness. Today, the powerhouse publicist is creating space for conscious companies to speak their truth on a global stage.

Jackie Minsky, an industry-leading publicist for Mindful Media PR, has discovered the secret to success in her career: creating purpose for clients. The New York native has tapped into the niche world of conscious entrepreneurship, discovering how to best create results for her clients who are advocating for a better world.

"As we continue to grow into a more conscious society," voiced Minsky, "I want to be the go-to point of contact for conscious entrepreneurs.”

In providing a platform for conscious entrepreneurs to speak their truth, Jackie Minsky is on a mission to further cultivate and validate the purpose behind the work these entrepreneurs do.

It's no question that the present and future hold different business objectives than years past. This is evident in the rise of Conscious Capitalism. Defined by John Mackey, co-founder and co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, and Professor Raj Sisodia, as "a way of thinking about capitalism and business that better reflects where we are in the human journey, the state of our world today, and the innate potential of business to make a positive impact on the world," Conscious Capitalism focuses on how to create profitable businesses that do GOOD for the world, not harm.

The reality is, it IS possible for consciously constructed companies to succeed in today's world. Previously, they would have to operate as an NPO or a charity, but this is no longer the case. Ventures focused on societal betterment can change the world while making a profit, but this hybrid approach requires them to operate as a business, not as a charity.

This is where Minsky comes in. Through press, the conscious publicist enables her clients to share their stories in top-tier publications, including USA Today, Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, and many more.

“Every day I talk to so many amazing people who are doing what they love while creating a powerful positive impact on the world,” shared Minsky. “You CAN profit from your passions, and I’m here to help push that objective forward.”

Having joined the Mindful Media PR team at the beginning of 2021, Minsky has since connected with multiple clients looking to generate press and has helped them get placed in publications all over the world that align with their objectives.

About Mindful Media PR

In 2020, Vancouver-based Mindful Media was founded with the intent to share stories and change the world. Today, they are one of the industry's leading PR firms, working solely with mindful companies seeking to do good. Growing from humble beginnings as just another start-up to what they’ve become today, Mindful Media is garnering a name for itself as a premier firm working alongside amazing brands committed to social responsibility and conscious innovation.

About Jackie Minsky

As a longtime branding strategist, Minsky spent the first several years of her career branding her clients to present their best, most true selves to the world.

Prior to joining Mindful Media, the branding strategist applied her expertise to Lucky Paws Pet Grooming amidst the pandemic. As a private placement company, Lucky Paws Pet Grooming is on track to meet its expansion plans of growing from two locations to 20. Minsky’s branding has established unity amongst this growth. “Minsky carefully branded and designed a vision bigger than we imagined,” shared Gerard Marrone, CEO and Founder of Lucky Paws Pet Grooming.

“What I love most about being a branding strategist is that it allows me to work with my clients and understand who they want to show the world, and then offer my advice on how they could do that through their brand mission,” said Minsky. “In many ways, I’ve brought elements from that experience into what I do today as a publicist.”

Her hands-on experience in helping brands best represent themselves is evident in the work she conducts at Mindful Media. Minsky not only connects her clients with the necessary outlets to best share their story and purpose, but she works closely with them to plan for future growth and how to be prepared for when that happens. Through her multifaceted approach to branding, Minsky is guiding purpose-driven entrepreneurs into a bright future.

Stupid Wise Girl

In pursuing her own passions, Jackie Minsky is also the host of the popular podcast, Stupid Wise Girl. “I always try to dive deep and uncover what’s under the surface,” Minsky explained in reference to her podcast. “I’m very thoughtful about the questions I ask guests on my show, and I find this allows them to trust me more and for us to build authentic relationships.” Featured in Entrepreneur Magazine in 2020, Stupid Wise Girl is recognized by thousands of listeners as a powerful podcast sharing diverse perspectives on the ups and downs of life.

So what do you get when you combine an epic branding strategist with a popular podcast host? Jackie Minsky is proof that the answer to that question is a top-tier conscious publicist.

Since joining the team at Mindful Media, Minsky has dived deep into the wants and desires of her clients as learned from her guest interviews on Stupid Wise Girl, while determining how to best share client stories with the world, as learned from her time as a fashion stylist.

“I combine press and strategy and put them together to make my clients shine,” shared Minsky. “That’s what really makes me a conscious publicist.”

In a world where social currency garners massive influence, Jackie Minsky is sharing with her clients how to ensure their accounts are full, driving positive and conscious change across the globe in the process.

