Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown phase has been a tough time for every human. It demanded to maintain not only physical health but also mental health. While the whole world was immersed in fear and anxiety due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Jitendra Khimlani, a Life Transformation Coach & Motivational Speaker came up with a wonderful initiative to spread smile & provide the much needed motivation to people through an online series on Instagram named "COLORS OF LIFE".

When the whole country was in lockdown and everyone feared for their lives, was getting into stress and anxiety while being home, Jitu bhaiya thought of making an effort to uplift the spirit of people via online platforms. He invited personalities from different walks of life to share their success stories and life journey to the audience in a one hour online talk.

Till now many famous personalities have been part of this beautiful initiative. The list includes famous Stand-up Comedian Smit Pandya, the 'Laadki' fame Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gujarati Actress Dipna Patel, Gujarati Actor Mitra Gadhvi, Dance India Dance fame Kamlesh Patel, the multi talented Ojas Rawal, RJ Kshitij, Comedian Manan Desai, Singer & Musician Mehul Pandit, senior Art of Living faculty Tanuja Limaye, Entrepreneurs Sundar & Deepti Sharma, Author Vishal Pandya and Fitness Expert Urvi Parwani amongst others. All of them have provided immense motivation to people by sharing their thoughts on the Covid situation. Key learnings from the series include how to utilize one's time to the best of our abilities and how can one go through the struggling times with peace and positivity.

When asked about his motivation behind such noble cause, Jitendra says, "Art of Living Founder Gurudev is the one and only motivation in my life. He is the one I look upto. The way he walks the talk is what I wish to imbibe as a quality in myself. My ultimate goal in life is to make positive contribution in people's life, just like my Master."

Jitendra Khimlani is indeed spreading happiness with this amazing concept of COLORS OF LIFE. And his efforts have been recognized and appreciated by people who have benefited from the program. It helped them take important decisions and find direction in their life. It helped to convert people’s insecurity related to future into positivity and hope. People look forward to more episodes of ‘COLORS OF LIFE’ as the series provides much needed upliftment and motivation.